Media: Gang arrested in Yerevan planned to blow up presidential aircraft

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Criminal group neutralized in November, by National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia planned to capture state institutions of the republic and the attack on the president's plane.Report informs Armenian newspaper "Hraparak" writes.

"The group had five subgroups, which both had to capture the residence of the President, the Government, Parliament, Constitutional Court and TV tower.The main operation was to be the explosion of the plane of President of Armenia, who was preparing for a visit to France (the President of Armenia visited Paris on November 29), "- the article says.

"The operation was well planned, however, the group leader Artur Vardanyan made a mistake, he met with a wrong person, as a result he was in sight of the special services" - said the source.

On November 25, security forces together with representatives of the police disarmed and detained armed gang in a house on the outskirts of Yerevan.