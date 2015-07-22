Media: Access to Twitter blocked in Turkey

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Several internet service providers in Turkey blocked access to Twitter on Wednesday, Report informs.

Earlier on Wednesday the court of the Turkish town of Sanliurfa province Suruç banned the publication of photos and video from the place of the terrorist attack that killed 32 people. Pages sites and social networks, which were previously placed these materials are blocked.

The 'Milliyet' newspaper writes, the communications technologies authority, the BTK, was not involved in the ban and that efforts were underway to have it lifted.