 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: Access to Twitter blocked in Turkey

    Internet service providers in Turkey blocked access to Twitter on Wednesday

    Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Several internet service providers in Turkey blocked access to Twitter on Wednesday, Report informs.

    Earlier on Wednesday the court of the Turkish town of Sanliurfa province Suruç banned the publication of photos and video from the place of the terrorist attack that killed 32 people. Pages sites and social networks, which were previously placed these materials are blocked.

    The 'Milliyet' newspaper writes, the communications technologies authority, the BTK, was not involved in the ban and that efforts were underway to have it lifted.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi