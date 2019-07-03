Media: A social explosion is expected in Alaverdi, Armenia

Closure of the Alaverdi copper plant and the Teghut Mine in Armenia, can cause social explosion in Alaverdi and nearby villages, Report informs citing the Armenian Past newspaper.

It was noted that protesting against shutting down these enterprises the whole logistics system of the city was surrounded, several roads and railways were closed.

Employees of Alaverdi copper plant closed the Armenian-Georgian railway yesterday. The reason was the dismissal of 200 employees of the enterprise.