Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ A mayor and sergeant were killed as a result of terrorist attack by PKK militants in Diyarbakır, Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haber7, terrorists set handmade explosive devices on road between Lice and Kulp districts.

An explosion occurred when the armored personnel carrier crossed the area.

After the explosion, a large-scale operation was carried out at the scene.