Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Mass brawl took place in Parliament of Georgia.

Report informs referring to Euronews, because of the fights, three Georgian MPs needed medical help, the work of the Legislative Assembly was interrupted for almost half an hour.

In a fight, among others, participated Olympic judo champion Zurab Zviadauri.

Security officers managed to appease the legislators.

Deputies were arguing about the composition of the Georgian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.