 Top
    Close photo mode

    Marine exercises launched in Dagestan, Russia

    Staff of one of the companies of marines played conditional militants

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Marines of Russian Caspian Flotilla started doctrine for amphibious landings at landfills "Scorpio" and "Adanak" in Dagestan.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.

    The exercise involves about 600 troops, landing craft "Ataman Platov," four landing craft type "Serna" and more than 50 units of military and special equipment from the marine units.

    According to legend, the teachings of the groups received intelligence information about the cluster groups of illegal armed formations (IAF) in remote areas of the coast.

    Staff of one of the companies of marines "played" conditional militants.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi