Marine exercises launched in Dagestan, Russia

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Marines of Russian Caspian Flotilla started doctrine for amphibious landings at landfills "Scorpio" and "Adanak" in Dagestan.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The exercise involves about 600 troops, landing craft "Ataman Platov," four landing craft type "Serna" and more than 50 units of military and special equipment from the marine units.

According to legend, the teachings of the groups received intelligence information about the cluster groups of illegal armed formations (IAF) in remote areas of the coast.

Staff of one of the companies of marines "played" conditional militants.