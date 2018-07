Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown man took employees and children of kindergarten as hostages 48 km west of Yerevan, Armenia.

Report informs referring to Interfax, the law enforcements have already arrived on scene.

Local media write a man armed with knife attacked the kindergarten.

According to sources, attacker freed the employees and most children of the kindergarten. But he continues to hold one child as a hostage.