Mamuka Bakhadze: European MPs consider unacceptable election of Soviet diplomat as Georgian President

Tbilisi. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "European parliamentarians have called the displeasing campaign against Salome Zurabishvili as disgraceful. However, they also warn us that the election of a Soviet diplomat as president is unacceptable," Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhadze said.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that he commented on the statements of the European Parliament.

He said he was confident that the Georgian people would choose progress and European future. "They told us that Georgia, as a leading country in terms of European integration, should receive greater support as well as financial support from the European Union. Euro Commissioner Johannes Khan called the Georgian economy as impressive. This once again demonstrates the effective activity of the government and the tendency of the Georgian economy to grow."

Bakhadze said that the European parliamentarians, Georgian supporters and true friends oppose the election of a Soviet diplomat in the country. "Of course, I believe the Georgian people and I am sure that our people will not allow the Soviet diplomat to be a president. Grigol Vashadze's nomination by Mikheil Saakashvili meet Russia's interests, so the victory of the revengers will question our positive achievements that were hailed by the European Parliament. Every citizen of Georgia will have to make a principled choice between the totalitarian past and the European future. Of course, I am sure that the Georgian people will choose the progress and the European future ".