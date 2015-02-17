President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visits Iran

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expects to enhance the Belarusian-Iranian relations, after the visit of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the Islamic Republic.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the corresponding statement he made on Tuesday at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makey.

We hope that in the near future will be a visit of President of Belarus to Iran, it would be a good ground to build relationships, said Zarif. He stressed that, a mutual understanding and partnership in the international arena has always been between the two countries. The minister said that in the future they will continue to support each other. Iranian Foreign Minister stated that Tehran and Minsk have a good relationship in trade and economic field, and their potential is far from exhausted.