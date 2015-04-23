Lukashenko: Belarus supports territorial integrity of Georgia

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Belarus supports "the territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders of the country". Report informs referring to Russian TASS, it was said by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the joint press conference with the president of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Lukashenko said that "position of Belarus on this issue remains unchanged".

This is the first visit of the head of Belarus to Georgia for the period of independence between the two countries.

On Thursday, he will also hold meetings in Tbilisi with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Speaker David Usupashvili, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.