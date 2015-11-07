Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Law on National Police of Ukraine сame into force. Since November 7 the law "On Milicia" is recognized as one that lost power. Report informs referring to UNIAN, according to the document, the main tasks of National Police of Ukraine is a realization of state policy in ensuring the protection of human rights and freedoms, public interests and State of combating crime, public safety and order; submission to the Minister of the Interior proposals to ensure public policy in these areas; provision to the extent permitted by law, services of assistance to those who for personal, economic and social reasons or because of emergency need such help.