Lavrov still hopeful for Moscow-Ankara dialogue on Idlib

"Moscow has offered its deepest condolences to Turkey over the death of the Turkish military in Syria," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a joint media release with the Foreign and European Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn.

He also spoke about a telephone conversation between Putin and Erdogan today.

According to the Minister, Russia and Turkey are ready to continue coordination on Idlib.

"If the agreements between Moscow and Ankara on Idlib were fully implemented, such tragedies as the death of the Turkish military could have been easily avoided," concluded.

The minister stressed that there is still an opportunity for dialogue on Idlib between Moscow and Ankara.