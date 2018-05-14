 Top
    Lavrov: Situation around Iranian nuclear program is in state of crisis

    Foreign Minister: Russia has legitimate interests, which are fixed in this agreement, and we need to defend them

    Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russia, the "European Triplet" (France, Germany, Great Britain), Iran and China are in favor of compliance with the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow.

    "Russia has legitimate interests that are fixed in this agreement, we need to defend them", - Lavrov said.

    According to him, Washington, having withdrawn from the "nuclear deal", seeks to reconsider key international agreements.

    The Russian minister also called the situation around this agreement in state of crisis.

    Head of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Mohammed Javad Zarif, said that disregard for international rules has become a habit of the United States.

