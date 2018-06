Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Murder of Russian Ambassador in Turkey Andrey Karlov is a vile terrorist act."

Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Moscow.

"Moscow is grateful to Turkey for an instant reaction to the murder of Russian envoy in Ankara", said the minister.

According to him, Russian investigators have arrived in Turkey for probe.