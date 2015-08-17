Lavrov: Russia and Iran will continue to cooperate on Caspian Sea issue

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Iran will continue to cooperate on Caspian Sea issue.

Report informs, this was said by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a joint press conference in Moscow with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

He noted that the two countries are working on the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

Speaking about Iran's nuclear program, Lavrov said he expected that agreement on Iran will enter into force in near future.

In turn, M.J.Zarif noted that, two sides will cooperate in the Fordow nuclear facility: "There is an agreement which we will carry out in accordance with the agreement, including the production of isotopes."

Speaking about bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister said that it is developing dynamically, and also noted that countries have agreed to accelerate work on the facilitation of the visa regime.

During the meeting, ministers also discussed Syrian problem.According to Zarif, Iran supports Russia's position on Syrian issue.