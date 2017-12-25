Lavrov: Establishing military bases abroad not a goal for Russia

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow does not have goal in itself to create military bases abroad.

Report informs, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov stated in his interview with the RIA Novosti.

"Unlike a number of states, we are not supporters of military expansion. The creation of bases abroad in the name of power projection, including in Latin America, is not an end in itself for us", Lavrov said.

The minister added that NATO's actions to build up military infrastructure near the borders of Russia and deployment of US missile defense system in Europe cause "the deepest concern" in Moscow.