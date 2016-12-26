Large-scale military exercises start in Iran

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Large-scale military exercises called "Celestial defenders - Vilayat-2" have started in southern Iran.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, Chief of Staff of Air Defense'Hatamul-Anbiya' of Iran Lieutenant-General Farzad Ismaili stated.

According to him, the exercises on the territory of 496 square meters will last for 5 days: "Military exercises will cover air and water borders on three islands in the Sea of Oman and the Gulf.

F.Ismaili noted that the exercise will involve air defense units of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the military units controlling the operation of the Navy, artillery platoons.