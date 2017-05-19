Kyrgyzstan proposes to make English second official language

© Sputnik Кыргызстан

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ English instead of Russian should be the second language in Kyrgyzstan in a few years.

Report informs referring to Vecherniy Bishkek, lawmaker Azamat Arapbaev said at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan (SDPK).

The lawmaker pointed out that migrants from Kyrgyzstan work in Russia on low-skilled jobs, and the reason for this is the low quality of education in the country.

“If children have been learning English since 10-11 years, they would now work not in Russia, but in Europe. Therefore, the government should consider the introduction of English into the school curriculum from the first grade, and for this it is necessary to increase the number of teachers”, Arapbaev added.