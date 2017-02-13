 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kyrgyz president probes existence of his own property in Cyprus

    Investigation will be carried out upon inquiry of lawmaker

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev commissioned public prosecutor of the republic to inspect whether he has property in Cyprus.

    Report informs referring to Kyrgyz media, the president’s press service declared.

    A short before Kyrgyz media spread statement of lawmaker from “Ata Meken” fraction of the parliament Omurbek Tekebayev related to property of Almazbek Atambayev in Cyprus.

    Responding to this inquiry by the lawmaker President Almazbek Atambayev instructed public prosecutor to investigate this and inform society and the president. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi