Kvirikashvili: We received too important first aid from Azerbaijan to fight against fire

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Firefighters-rescuers from Turkey and Azerbaijan assist the Georgian side in the fight against the fire in Borjomi-Kharagauli forest of Samtskhe-Javakheti region.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili told reporters.

“We have received very important first aid from Azerbaijan – it is a helicopter, as well as fire-fighting vehicles that are now on the way; a helicopter has been working all day long. We have received very important assistance from Turkey. Two helicopters are already in Batumi; they will arrive soon and join the fire operation. In addition, at the end of the day, a big fire airplane from Turkey will arrive,” Kvirikashvili said.

The Georgian side has refused Russia’s aid in extinguishing fire. “Russia has expressed readiness, but there is no need for their help. We will be able to handle it with our existing forces. There is no basis for agiotage,” Georgian PM said.

The head of the government noted that there was no threat of fire spreading to residential houses.

The fire in the forest not far away from Daba village occurred on August 20. Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fire. The mountainous terrain, wind and dry weather worsen the situation. About 400 firefighters, as well as over 100 huntsmen and 500 employees of the Department on Special Tasks of the Interior Ministry and the Georgian and Azerbaijani aviation take part in in extinguishing the fire.