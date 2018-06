Kvirikashvili: Major changes not expected in new government of Georgia

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Energy Minister of Georgia Kakha Kaladze will retain his post of deputy prime minister and presumably, Minister of Economy Dmitri Kumsishvili will take the post of second deputy prime minister.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, this was announced by future Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Kvirikashvili held the post of foreign minister and deputy prime minister in the government led by Irakli Garibashvili until his retirement on December 23.