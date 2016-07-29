Kremlin: Putin's schedule includes no trip to football match in Turkey

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Traveling to Turkey in August not included in schedule of Russian President, so Vladimir Putin is unlikely to attend friendly football match Turkey - Russia.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Vladimir Putin's official spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I don't know. There are no such trips in schedule. Almost the whole of August schedule is set, so I do not think (it will happen), but on the other hand, nothing can be excluded", D.Peskov said.

According to Turkish media, national teams of Russia and Turkey will play a friendly match on August 31 in the Turkish city of Antalya.