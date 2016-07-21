Kremlin comments on reports claiming Russia warned Turkey of coup attempt

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Kremlin is not informed regarding media reports claiming that Russia had warned Turkey of an imminent coup attempt that failed late last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "I have no such information and do not know which sources the agency is referring to."

Earlier Iranian Fars news agency reported citing Arab media outlets that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was warned by Russian intelligence of an imminent coup just hours before tanks appeared in the streets of Istanbul and Ankara last Friday.