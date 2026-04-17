The South Caucasus holds special importance against the backdrop of global developments, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, according to Report's correspondent in Antalya.

"Naturally, all these uncertainties and global challenges also affect our region. However, the South Caucasus holds special importance in the context of global developments," he said.

According to Kobakhidze, Georgia strives to make maximum use of emerging opportunities and has long confirmed its role as a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia.

"In the current situation, where trade routes face serious challenges, we can offer certain services to our partners. Georgia serves as a transit hub for the efficient movement of goods, services, energy, and digital data. And we will continue to strengthen this role of our country," the prime minister added.