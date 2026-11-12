Ilham Aliyev COP31
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    Kobakhidze: Over 70% of Georgians support EU membership

    Region
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 08:44
    Kobakhidze: Over 70% of Georgians support EU membership

    Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has stated that more than 70% of the country's population supports Georgia's membership in the European Union (EU), according to Report's Georgian bureau.

    Speaking during a discussion at the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin, Kobakhidze said that the EU is important to Georgian citizens.

    The prime minister stated that Georgian citizens are capable of distinguishing between issues on which European bureaucrats are right and those on which they are wrong.

    According to him, the Georgian population distinguishes its support for EU membership from the positions taken by European bureaucrats.

    He also noted that the ruling party had received more than 50% of the vote in elections on several occasions.

    Irakli Kobakhidze EU membership Georgia
    Kobaxidze: Gürcüstan əhalisi arasında Aİ-yə üzvlüyə dəstək 70 %-dən çoxdur
    Кобахидзе: Поддержка европейской интеграции в Грузии превышает 70%
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