Khamenei: US 'behaved well' in nuclear talks

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ an's Supreme Leader said Tehran will not negotiate with the United States on any issue after the landmark nuclear deal with world powers in July, according to his official website on Wednesday, Report informs.

"We negotiated with the US on the nuclear issue for specific reasons. (The Americans) behaved well in the talks, but we didn't and we won't allow negotiation with the Americans on other issues." Ayatollah Khamenei was quoted as saying.