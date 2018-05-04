Kenya floods leave 112 dead

© AP Photo / Andrew Kasuku

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Flooding across Kenya triggered by weeks of torrential rain has left 112 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Kenya Red Cross secretary-general Abbas Gullet said.

Since early March "112 people have lost their lives countrywide", he told a media conference.

"About 48,177 households have been displaced so far and this translates to 260,200 people that are displaced," he said.