 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kenya floods leave 112 dead

    © AP Photo / Andrew Kasuku

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Flooding across Kenya triggered by weeks of torrential rain has left 112 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Kenya Red Cross secretary-general Abbas Gullet said.

    Since early March "112 people have lost their lives countrywide", he told a media conference.

    "About 48,177 households have been displaced so far and this translates to 260,200 people that are displaced," he said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi