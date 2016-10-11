 Top
    Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu may be arrested

    Indictment claiming 2 years and 8 months imprisonment made on CHP Chairman

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of Turkish main opposition party may be arrested.

    Report informs citing Habertürk, the investigation has been completed, which launched on the Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman under "insulting through the media" according to the appeal by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his son Bilal.

    Turkish President has withdrawn his appeal against K.Kılıçdaroğlu, which was due to his stand after the coup attempt in the country.

    However, an indictment claiming 2 years and 8 months imprisonment was made on CHP Chairman under B.Erdoğan's appeal. 

