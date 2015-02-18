Kazakhstan's parliament supports to hold extraordinary presidential election

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Lower Chamber of the Parliament of Kazakhstan applied to the President to appoint the date of holding extraordinary presidential election, Report informs referring to TASS.

On February 14, Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Anatoly Bashmakov proposed to hold an extraordinary presidential election in the near future. This initiative was supported by the country's leading political organizations and public and political figures.

In accordance with the legislation of Kazakhstan, the President appoints a date for extraordinary elections.