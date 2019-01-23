Kazakhstan proposes to rename the country

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ / Representative of the pro-government party "AK Zhol" Azat Peruashev has submitted a proposal to the prime minister to rename Kazakhstan to the Kazakh Republic, Report informs citing Tengrinews.kz.

Peruashev reminded that 2020 will mark the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kazakh Republic in the USSR. "İt served as a platform of the statehood of the future Independent Kazakhstan. The democratic party "AK Zhol" proposes to pay attention to the 100th anniversary of the Kazakh Republic at the state level and celebrate this date honorably," the deputy request reads.

He proposed to consider the return of the official name - the Kazakh Republic.

"Such an initiative was put forward by Nursultan Nazarbayev five years ago. We believe that the time has come to carry out practically the proposal made by the President. It is necessary to call things by their own names- black as black, white as white and Kazakhs as Kazakhs", he said, adding that the name "Kazakh Republic" should be used along with the traditional "Kazakhstan".