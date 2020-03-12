Kazakhstan cancels WTO ministerial conference over coronavirus

Kazakhstan canceled the 12th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference scheduled for June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has already been canceled,” confirmed the Vice President of the Government and Kazakh Finance Minister Aliján Smailov, to journalists who asked him about it.

The event, MC12 For its acronym in English, it was to be held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-sultan, from June 8 to 11 next.

Besides, the President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Zhomart Tokáev announced the cancellation of all public events in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.