    Kazakhstan Foreign Minister: "This is an act of terrorism"

    Kalumxanbet Kasimov: Maybe some of the public spaces will be closed

    Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan has recognized the attack took place in Aktobe as a terrorist act. 

    Report informs, Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kalmukhanbet Kasymov said.

    "We recognize that this is a terrorist act, clearly. Therefore, in accordance with the existing law All power structures take action in emergency mode. We started to protect all objects in country", -Kasymov told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

