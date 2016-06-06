Kazakhstan Foreign Minister: "This is an act of terrorism"

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan has recognized the attack took place in Aktobe as a terrorist act.

Report informs, Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kalmukhanbet Kasymov said.

"We recognize that this is a terrorist act, clearly. Therefore, in accordance with the existing law All power structures take action in emergency mode. We started to protect all objects in country", -Kasymov told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday.