Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy of Almaty Maslikhat of Zhambyl District of Kazakhstan, director of "Lugovskoye rail-welding enterprise" branch was found hanged.

Report informs citing the CA-NEWS, said acting prosecutor of the Zhambyl District Aidos Mailibayev.

According to him, there were no visible physical injuries on examination of the body.

A death note was also not found.