Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has granted resignation letter of Vice-Premier, Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze.

Report informs referring to the "News-Georgia", press service of the Georgian Government administration reported.

K. Kaladze has decided to run for parliament, so according to the law, he resigned. Parliamentary elections in Georgia scheduled for October 8.