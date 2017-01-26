Justice Minister: 3 581 judges and prosecutors in Turkey dismissed

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Up to now 3 581 judges and prosecutors were dismissed from system after coup attempt on July 15 in Turkey.

Report informs citing the DHA, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said at the event in connection with the acquisition of new information.

According to him they dismissed on suspicion of having links with Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Bekir Bozdağ said 4 235 judges and deputy prosecutors were officially dismissed.