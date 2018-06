Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Over last 10 years, the media (the media) representatives were attacked more than 200 in Armenia.

Report informs referring to "Newsarmenia" that the head of "Asparez" Journalists' Club Levon Barseghyan said.

"The representatives of the media were attacked 9 times in 2014 and journalists' complaints only in 4 cases were taken for execution," he stressed.