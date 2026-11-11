Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Joint pavilion of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation opens at COP31

    Region
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 16:50
    Joint pavilion of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation opens at COP31

    The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is represented by a pavilion at the ongoing COP31 climate conference in Antalya.

    According to Report, citing AZERTAC, the pavilion was established through a joint initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation.

    The idea of setting up a joint pavilion was first proposed in 2024 during COP29 in Baku. The pavilion organized at that summit became one of the most visited venues.

    The pavilion features photographs and video materials showcasing projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in social affairs, culture, education, healthcare, reconstruction and restoration, environmental protection and other areas.

    Various materials highlighting the activities of both foundations, as well as interactive projects, are also on display.

    Joint pavilion of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation opens at COP31
    Joint pavilion of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation opens at COP31
    Joint pavilion of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation opens at COP31
    Joint pavilion of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation opens at COP31
    Joint pavilion of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation opens at COP31
    Joint pavilion of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation opens at COP31
    Joint pavilion of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation opens at COP31
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations COP31
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    COP31-də Heydər Əliyev Fondu ilə Sıfır Tullantı Fondunun birgə pavilyonu açılıb
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    На COP31 открыт совместный павильон Фонда Гейдара Алиева и Фонда "Нулевые отходы"
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