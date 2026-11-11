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The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is represented by a pavilion at the ongoing COP31 climate conference in Antalya.

According to Report, citing AZERTAC, the pavilion was established through a joint initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Türkiye's Zero Waste Foundation.

The idea of setting up a joint pavilion was first proposed in 2024 during COP29 in Baku. The pavilion organized at that summit became one of the most visited venues.

The pavilion features photographs and video materials showcasing projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in social affairs, culture, education, healthcare, reconstruction and restoration, environmental protection and other areas.

Various materials highlighting the activities of both foundations, as well as interactive projects, are also on display.