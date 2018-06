© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran and three members of European Union (EU) are slated to hold a consultative meeting on the 2015 nuclear agreement".

Report informs citing the IRNA, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Talking on the sidelines of the 2nd Tehran Security Conference 2018, he stressed significance of the nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers.