    Istanbul: Police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators

    Demonstrators threw stones and tried to break into Taksim Square

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ On Friday, Turkish police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters left on demonstration to mark the Day of Labor and Solidarity on May 1 in Istanbul, Report informs referring to Reuters.

    Police took drastic action after demonstrators started throwing stones and tried to break into Taksim Square in the center of city, despite the fact that the authorities forbidden to carry out there any marches, exposing metal fence around the square.

    A few dozen protesters gathered in the cultural center of Istanbul, Beshiktash, they were dispersed by police officers.

