Istanbul launches large-scale anti-terrorist operation

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ On Friday morning, antiterrorist units of the Turkish police held a large-scale operation in the country's largest city Istanbul, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

According to local media, in a raid backed by helicopters attended by about 5 thousand policemen. The objects of the raid were more than 100 points, where could hide the alleged militants of the "Islamic State" (IS) or radical Kurdish groups.

As earlier reported, Turkish Air Forces attacked the positions of the IS in Syria.

On Thursday in Ankara held an emergency meeting on National Security, chaired by the Prime Minister of Turkey, Ahmet Davutoglu. The meeting was convened in regard with the rapidly deteriorating situation in the country after the terrorist attack in Suruc, as well killing three policemen in the south-eastern provinces of Turkey and the Turkish army clashes with the terrorists of the IS on the Syrian border.