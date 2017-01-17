Istanbul Governor: Reina nightclub attack suspect admits he guilty

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ In a press conference on Tuesday, Istanbul Governor Vasip Şahin confirmed that the Reina nightclub attack assailant is Abdulgadir Masharipov, who was born in Uzbekistan in 1983, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Şahin said that Masharipov was trained in Afghanistan.

Reina nightclub attacker Abdulgadir Masharipov, who killed 39 people in a nightclub attack in Istanbul on New Year's Eve, has been captured by Turkish security forces late Monday.