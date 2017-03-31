Istanbul bank attack leaves two injured

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Shooting occurred between bank robbers and security personnel in Pendik district, Istanbul.

Report informs citing Hürriyet, the robbers and one of the security service officers were injured in the shooting.

According to information, at noon, two persons, including one woman attacked the bank. The robbers took hostage a customer. Bank's security officer opened fire and hit the robber in the leg. Robber return fire injured the officer in abdominal cavity. He was hospitalized. The robbers were able to flee the scene, leaving the hostage, later went to the hospital for treatment and were detained there.

The incident is being investigated.