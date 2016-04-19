 Top
    Close photo mode

    Istanbul and Tbilisi declared sister cities

    Kadir Topbaş presented 5 buses to Tbilisi on behalf of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's Istanbul city and Georgia's capital Tbilisi have been declared sister cities.

    Report informs citing the Georgian media.

    According to the information, relevant memorandum has been made during Istanbul visit of Tbilisi Mayor David Narimaniya. The document has been signed between the Head of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Kadir Topbaş and David Narimaniya.

    Kadir Topbaş has presented 5 buses to Tbilisi on behalf of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. 

     

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi