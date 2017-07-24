Israeli diplomatic missions shut down in Turkey

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Foreign Ministry of Israel has made the decision about temporary shutting down the diplomatic missions in Turkey - the Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate in Istanbul. Report informs referring to the Israeli media that diplomats will continue to work from home.

In the evening of July 23, an attack was carried out on a guard of the Israeli Embassy in Oman. The guard liquidated the assailant. Nonetheless, despite international law, Jordan demands to hand over the Israelite who has immunity.

Several days ago, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan calle don Israel to take measures on the settlement of the situation on the Temple Mount. He demanded to remove metal detectors and return to the situation that was before the attack on the soldiers.

"The Islamic world will not quietly observe the violence at Al-Aqsa mosque. I call on Israel to refuse from violence and act in accordance with international law," Erdogan said.