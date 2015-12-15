Israeli delegation will pay a visit to Turkey

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Delegation will visit Turkey in coming days to discuss natural gas transportation.

Report informs, Israeli 'Reshet Bet' radio station reports.

According to information, Jewish state delegation will be led by high-rank official of government administration.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized necessity of normalization of relations between the two countries for region and parties for the first time during last 5 years. In 2020, as a result of operation of Israeli militants in ' Mavi Marmara' vessel, 9 Turkish citizens were killed. After the incident relations between Turkey and Israel escalated.