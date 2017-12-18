Israel strikes Hamas training camp

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli planes target Hamas training camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Report informs citing the TASS, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza in retaliation for a volley of rockets fired at Israel from the Palestinian enclave.

3 targets destroyed in Hamas training camp, several infrastructure elements destroyed.

According to Israeli army, Hamas is responsible for all negative cases from the Strip.

Notably, two rockets from Gaza Strip on Sunday evening fell into the territory of Hof Ashkelon county, south of Israel.