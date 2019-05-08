Irina Rodnina Figure Skating Centre renamed over statement on Khojaly

© Report/Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/5de943b87d1f681fd2062ddcd981de3c/2846671f-8256-4dad-816e-c09eee18d5cc_292.jpg

The Council of Elders of Yerevan voted to rename Irina Rodnina Figure Skating Centre, Report informs citing TASS.

"The proposal of Lyus faction to rename Irina Rodnina Figure Skating Centre was approved," mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan said following the voting.

Now the institution will be called Yerevan sports school of figure skating and hockey.

The representative of the Luys faction noted that the Olympic champion, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee of Russia Irina Rodnina "made anti-Armenian statements” in the Azerbaijani capital.

Earlier, the Armenian parliament members proposed to apply to the Council of Elders of Yerevan with a request to change the decision taken in 2015 on the assignment of the school named after Irina Rodnina and its renaming.

The reason was the visit of the Olympic champion to Baku and her participation in the event held on the anniversary of Khojaly tragedy.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Irina Rodnina said in her speech that Russia should know more about the Khojaly tragedy.