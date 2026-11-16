IRGC: Tanker hits mine in Strait of Hormuz

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A tanker caught fire after hitting a mine in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs, citing Iran"s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"One hour ago, a tanker hit a mine in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire," the IRGC said.

According to the IRGC Navy, the tanker had switched off its navigation systems and was operating in a restricted area of the Strait of Hormuz.

No information has yet been released regarding the condition of the crew or any possible environmental damage.