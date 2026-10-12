IRGC says oil tanker hits sea mine in Strait of Hormuz
Region
- 12 October, 2026
- 08:10
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A tanker carrying 750,000 barrels of oil has struck a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced, Report informs.
It was noted that the vessel was attempting to travel along an unauthorized route despite warnings issued by the IRGC Navy.
"The tanker, carrying 750,000 barrels of oil, ignored warnings from the IRGC Navy and attempted to proceed along an unauthorized route. As a result, it struck a sea mine. An explosion occurred, triggering a major fire," the statement said.
Hörmüz boğazında 750 min barel neft daşıyan tanker minaya düşüb
В Ормузском проливе подорвался на мине танкер с 750 тыс. баррелей нефти
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