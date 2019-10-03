IRGC foils plot to assassinate spy chief

Iran has foiled an assassination plot against its shadowy spy chief Qassem Soleimani in his home province, according to head of intelligence for the country's Revolutionary Guards, Report informs citing Tasnim.

According to the IRGC Intelligence Organization chief, a team of terrorists hired by the foreign security services was planned to enter into Iran during Fatimiyya, to buy a house near a Hussainia (a congregation hall for Shiite commemoration ceremonies) belonging to Major General Soleimani’s father, to carry 350 to 500 kilograms of explosives to the location, to dig a tunnel under the Hussainia, and to blow up the place as soon as Major General Soleimani went to the mourning ceremony like every year.