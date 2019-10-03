 Top

IRGC foils plot to assassinate spy chief

IRGC foils plot to assassinate spy chief
Report informs citing the Tasnim.

Iran has foiled an assassination plot against its shadowy spy chief Qassem Soleimani in his home province, according to head of intelligence for the country's Revolutionary Guards, Report informs citing Tasnim.

According to the IRGC Intelligence Organization chief, a team of terrorists hired by the foreign security services was planned to enter into Iran during Fatimiyya, to buy a house near a Hussainia (a congregation hall for Shiite commemoration ceremonies) belonging to Major General Soleimani’s father, to carry 350 to 500 kilograms of explosives to the location, to dig a tunnel under the Hussainia, and to blow up the place as soon as Major General Soleimani went to the mourning ceremony like every year.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi